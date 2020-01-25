Wilson County may soon move to purchase the recently closed Fred’s location on 230 E. Gay St. as a home for the election commission and court document storage.
Mayor Randall Hutto said the county government has negotiated a $875,000 purchase price, from an original offer of $1.2 million. However, the Wilson County Budget Committee opted to defer any action until the property is appraised.
“When I pull the tax records and I noticed how much they gave for the building, and they turn around and sell it to us for $150,000 to $200,000 less than what they gave for it, that kind of throws questions in my mind,” District 20 Commissioner Annette Stafford said, speaking in favor of appraisal. “I think we are jumping way too quick, personally. It’s not going anywhere. I think that would be fair to the taxpayers and I think that would be fair to us.”
Hutto said the county should be prepared to buy the property before they hire an appraiser. In addition to the expense for the property, the county would spend an estimated $425,000 on renovations. Finance Director Aaron Maynard said the project could be funded through a capital outlay note over six years.
“Moving into the Fred’s building would be very beneficial for us,” Wilson County Election Administrator Phillip Warren said. “As the county grows, we’re still in the same building we started in.”
Warren said a new location would allow the election commission to bring its equipment, documents and training center under the same roof as the administrative offices. Those items are currently held at the Wilson County Schools Administrative and Training Complex.
“Having everything together would save on electricity, internet fees and travel,” Warren said. “Since our current building was opened in 1915, there are also some ADA concerns — we don’t have public bathrooms, and security is definitely a factor in this day and age.”
If the county votes to purchase the Fred’s building, Warren hopes it would provide a long-term home for the election commission as the county continues growing.
Hutto’s vision for the property is to use one half for the election commission and the other for storage. That space would primarily hold court documents, but could also include paperwork other elected officials are required to retain.
“We have had a need for quite some time to put court documents in storage,” Hutto said. “We have our storages in several different places, and this will put them all on the other said of the Fred’s building.”
Stafford, who also works as an agent with Cumberland Real Estate, estimated it would take 60 days for the county to receive an appraisal on the property.
The Wilson County Budget Committee plans to vote on the purchase once they have an amount, and if they approve it the Wilson County Commission will make the final decision.
