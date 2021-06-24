Wilson County has named a veteran of state government as its new human resources director.
Qiana Scruggs has spent the past 20 years with the state, serving as a human resources field services director, human resources program manager and assistant human resources director.
Scruggs’ professional certifications include Professional in Human Resources (PHR), Society for Human Resource Management — Certified Professional (SHRM-CP), and the Three Pillars of Human Resources. She is also involved with the Society of Human Resources and the Society of Human Resources, Middle Tennessee Chapter.
“I am very excited to join Wilson County Government and begin building relationships with its many departments, as well as becoming a dependable and fair resource to everyone,” Scruggs said in a county news release Monday announcing her hiring. “I bring with me multiple years of experience and advanced education. I am most excited about getting acquainted with the county and growing with this great organization.”
The Wilson County Human Resources Department provides information and support in the areas of employment, training and development, compensation, and ensures compliance with all applicable local, state and federal laws, rules and regulations for active and retired employees.
