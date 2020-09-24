The Wilson County Commission approved a funding agreement on Monday that will see the county contribute up to $50,000 a year to New Leash on Life for spay and neuter services.
New Leash on Life Director Angela Chapman said the funding should help drive down a growing feral cat population and reduce the number of animals in the shelter.
“We had COVID shut down all the clinics for six weeks, so every cat that wasn’t fixed went through a heat cycle,” she said. “That means that not only did we have the cats to deal with, but all their kittens as well.”
A $50,000 maximum appropriation will now be included in the county’s budget every year unless commissioners approve a resolution against it. New Leash on Life will receive $50 per cat and $75 per dog spayed or neutered.
“That fund typically fixes between 1,200 and 1,400 cats and dogs a year,” Chapman said. “We try to keep the cost around $50, and generally people contribute a copay … as we learn more about animal welfare, we’re starting to realize how effective spay and neuter services are. The more animals we spay and neuter, the fewer will need to be put in a shelter.”
The shelter had previously entered a three-year agreement with the county for $50,000, with the option to request extensions starting this year. However, they were unable to do so after COVID-19 impacted the county’s budget process.
“We made a commitment to these folks at New Leash on Life three years ago that they had an option to come back and speak with us at the budget committee this year,” County Attorney Mike Jennings said. “But we didn’t give them that option. We couldn’t, because of COVID and the way everything was set up.”
Jennings introduced the new agreement earlier this month to address concerns that the funding would violate the county’s policy against charitable donations outside of the budget process. He said the unique circumstances surrounding COVID-19 should keep from setting a precedent.
Ultimately, commissioners voted 20-5 in favor of the resolution. Commissioners Chad Barnard, Terry Scruggs, Dan Walker, John Gentry and William Glover voted in opposition.
“This is a good charity, but I’m aware of a nonprofit charitable organization that deals with animals that does similar work on the west end of the county,” Walker said, though he did not specify which organization he was referring to. “They’d love to get some county funds just like New Leash on Life. So if any of us commissioners get approached by this organization, how do we handle that? They’ve got to wait until next budget season until they can come forward and present their case, I’m assuming.”
Wilson County Mayor Randall Hutto confirmed that, citing New Leash on Life’s previous agreement as the reason for the exception.
“It’s such a worthwhile program and we all know it is,” Commissioner Sara Patton said. “Just remember that in 2018, there was a total of 2,630 dogs and cats that were spayed or neutered, and then 2,619 that were done in 2019 … this is a big safety hazard, and it’s just a worthwhile program.”
The Wilson County Commission’s next meeting is scheduled for Oct. 19 at 7 p.m. in the Wilson County Courthouse.
