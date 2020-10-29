Wilson County’s economy has seen a lot of growth over the years, and it has the farms and industrial plants to prove it.
Now, with younger generations moving to the suburbs in large numbers, local business leaders say office jobs are critical to keep up the momentum.
“We’ve been successful in recruiting industries, and I think at the end of the day that was not just the location,” Joint Economic and Community Development Board Executive Director G.C. Hixson said. “But we did that by working with good partners … we think we can be just as successful in working with good developers and good partners, and we’re ready to take that same approach in partnership that we’ve had with industrial folks and move forward in this.”
Two developments in Mt. Juliet — an expansion at Providence Central and the upcoming Legacy Pointe @ Golden Bear — reflect that approach. Their developers shared their vision with the community at the JECDB’s meeting held Tuesday.
“Other than the initial Creekside Apartments community and recently, there’s a hotel under construction, there’s not been a whole lot of activity there,” Mike Murphy of Cumberland Advisors said. “What we plan to do is extend Providence Parkway to and tie it into Central Pike … not only will that facilitate traffic between South Mt. Juliet Road and Central Pike, but it’s one more thing that the public can see. National site selectors can come in and see shovels in the ground, things happening here, and it’s one step closer to the bigger picture.”
Murphy said he expects the Central Pike interchange to be a “game-changer” for the county when business traffic picks up after COVID-19.
“I’m initially going to do 300 units right here in the central part of the development just west of Creekside,” he said. “We’ll have about 15,000 square feet of commercial space and then 300 apartment units. They’re Class A, we’ve got an urban design for that building and that kind of goes into what we believe is the trends for development, which is integrated mixed-use with an urban flair.”
The concept plan ultimately calls for 600,000 square feet of commercial space and 400,000 square feet of office space.
“With the variety of footprints and floor plans we have available, we’ll be able to appeal to a broad variety of prospects,” Murphy said. “This project, Providence Central, is probably a 15-plus-year build-out. And that completion, if it were up magically today, this project would generate $6 million in tax revenue a year.”
Legacy Pointe @ Golden Bear is expected to have its first completed lots under construction by June 2021. That development plans to focus on office, medical and retail spaces starting with a 25-acre first phase.
“I think one of the key points for bringing white-collar office to Mt. Juliet and Lebanon has been to keep people here, keep those tax dollars here during lunch,” Heath Thorne of Agilitas Property Development said. “We believe Legacy Pointe is one of the opportunities for us to kind of start keeping those white collar office jobs here.”
The site is located just off Golden Bear Parkway near Amazon and FedEx’s facilities and includes 13 properties on roughly 85 acres in its concept design. Thorne said there are currently four companies interested in purchasing land there.
“We want this corporate office park to be upscale, friendly, tied into the community,” he said. “To have the walking trails, the appealing side of things that offer kind of an enticing feel as you get off this exit to soften the industrial that’s behind us.”
Hixson said the county still sees industrial development as an important piece of the economy, and the JECDB remains active in working to bring factories and plants to the area.
“We’re not giving up on industrial projects,” he said. “We’ll continue to do those things. A diversified workforce in Wilson County is part of what’s made us successful, and we’ll continue to do that.”
