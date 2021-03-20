Developers and property owner could soon be paying new fees to the Wilson County Planning Commission as the agency deals with an ever increasing workload because of growth in the county
The planning commission considered resolutions Friday calling for the Wilson County Commission to create a $600 fee for requests to amend the Wilson County Land Use Plan and a $150 fee for any applicant-initiated deferrals beyond the first one. Currently, there is no limit to how many deferrals can be made by a requesting party.
Wilson County Development Services Director Tom Brashear told the planning commission that the current fee structure was leaving his department with a budgetary shortfall. According to Brashear, only halfway through the fiscal year, the planning department had to approach the county commission in January for budget amendments. He said the new fees would prevent having to do that.
Talking about deferrals, Brashear said that sometimes, “life happens,” and they are needed. Such instances that might require a deferral are wide-ranging but include COVID-related delays and missed public notice deadlines.
Brashear said that when these instances arise, it resets the entire string of events required for a decision. The initial fee does not cover the costs of amendments and deferrals, and the taxpayer is left to foot the bill. With these new changes, developers would be responsible for paying when an issue arises on their end that prevents the county from moving forward.
The new land use amendment fee would match the existing rezoning request fee of $600. The fee covers the county’s expenses for processing the requests, which include everything from public notice advertising costs to manpower hours and printing.
Ultimately, the planning commission determined it would be best to let the county attorney review the land use amendment fee before submitting it to the county commission. However, the $150 fee for deferral requests did meet planning commission approval and will go before the county commission at its next meeting in April.
