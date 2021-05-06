Wilson County has been recognized with two awards for Excellence in Community Engagement and Outreach from the Greater Nashville Regional Council. The awards are for coordinated tornado response and partnerships through the Joint Economic and Community Development Board.
The Regional Council, which is composed of 65 mayors and executives, two members of the TN General Assembly, and 26 mayoral appointments, provides a forum for collaboration among communities in the greater Nashville metropolitan area.
Each year, GNRC honors its members and partners with two types of awards. Grand awards, named after influential leaders throughout GNRC’s history, are presented to individuals or organizations for demonstrated leadership on a regional scale.
The Excellence in Local Government awards recognizes county governments and municipalities for projects or initiatives that serve as a model for peers across the region.
The recognition is for the assistance Wilson County lent after the tornado. The Federal Emergency Management Agency and the Tennessee Emergency Management Agency required immediate and longer-term warehouse and logistic space for the distribution of emergency supplies following the storm. Working through the JECDB and the Wilson County mayor’s office, short- and long-term space that met their needs was located.
In one case, the available space was under the control of the Wilson County Industrial Board. Using contacts with the board and the mayor’s office, the board approved subleases that met the agencies’ timelines. The quick action resulted in not only the transfer of emergency supplies to citizens in need throughout the community but also created long-term partnerships with industries and companies willing to assist the community.
Also, utilizing the existing structure of the JECDB, Wilson County officials were able to assist existing employers throughout the county. Hundreds of businesses and commercial establishments throughout the county received various levels of damage. Working with the JECDB staff, the county was able to identify and relocate over 2.5 million square feet of damaged industrial and logistic space during a 30-day period.
Coordinating the efforts of JECDB staff, local developers, and real estate officials, the county was able to assist in the identification of new location options. Both cities and county officials provided direct contacts which allowed industries to transition into other sites and facilities throughout the county. Both cities and county government assisted in the transition by cutting application and approval timelines, providing emergency temporary occupancy permits, and off-hour inspections. These directives allowed businesses and industries to remain within the county and open. The efforts affected over 1,600 direct employees and an estimated 1,760 secondary support jobs.
Being able to relocate the positions also allowed the affected area developers and owners to begin their replacement and rebuild programs immediately thus replenishing the available properties for further development.
“Wilson County is beyond blessed with talented folks who found innovative and creative ways to deal with the devastation of the March 3rd tornado,” Wilson County Mayor Randall Hutto said in a news release.
“Working with G.C. Hixson and the staff of the JECDB was seamless and I’m grateful for their hard work and dedication.”
