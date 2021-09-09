Following the release of the 2020 census results, Wilson County is now faced with the task of reapportioning the 25 commissioner districts.
Preliminary discussions for the process began Tuesday when the county’s redistricting committee gathered for the first time at the election office in Lebanon.
The committee is made up of five commissioners, four from the county’s road districts and one at-large member. Commissioner Annette Stafford was elected at large by the commission, while commissioners Terry Ashe, Tommie Jones, Jerry McFarland and Lauren Breeze were elected to represent their road districts.
Based on the census, some areas around the county have experienced more rapid growth rates than others. Ten years ago, the last time the districts were redrawn, each district was designated to have 4,300 residents. Now, the average number of residents that should be in each district has eclipsed 5,900.
This total does not reflect the number of registered voters in a given district but rather the total number of residents, which per the census is now 147,737 countywide divided 25 ways.
Wilson County Administrator of Elections Phillip Warren said at the meeting that it’s important to remember “geography and population are two different things.”
Thanks to advances in technology, the redistricting process will be assisted by geo-coded software. “It’s been a big plus for the process since being enacted,” Warren said.
Over the last decade, some of the districts’ populations have ballooned to a point of significant deviations. For instance, District 11 saw the greatest jump in population. District 11 comprises the Providence area of Mt. Juliet. It’s total population now numbers nearly 10,000 residents, while other districts like District 1 remained relatively stagnant. Its total population of 4,412 residents reflects a negative deviation of 25% from the new average.
Per Tennessee law, county legislative bodies are required to redistrict their county by Jan. 1, 2022. During the next couple months the redistricting committee in collaboration with the Wilson County Election Commission will work to delineate these districts in a manner that proportionally reshapes each one to meet the new number.
Warren said that the goal is to get the largest district and the smallest district within a 10% deviation. By taking the total residents in a drawn district as a% of the average, the committee will derive the deviations. As an example, District 4 has 7,163 residents currently. Since the average resident population is supposed to be 5,900, this represents a positive deviation of 21%.
The largest relative gains in population were seen in and around the Mt. Juliet area with districts 3, 4, 5, 11, 14, 16, 23, and 25 all experiencing positive deviations. Meanwhile, Districts 1, 2, 6, 9, 10, 12, 13, 15, 18, 20, 21, 22, and 24 are now smaller in population than the average dictates.
When it comes to drawing new lines, McFarland said at the meeting that “the more we stick to roads and geographic regions the easier it is for the average person.”
Warren agreed with this sentiment, but added, “It’s kind of like rain. It has to stop somewhere.”
Ashe, who was elected redistricting chairman by fellow committee members, said the utmost priority is to be fair. He added that he recognizes the importance of hearing each commissioner out, but coincidentally, the futility of trying to answer questions from each commissioner all at once.
“We have a committee process. We need to stay inside of that process,” he said.
Between now and Tuesday, when the committee meets again, this time in the Commission Courtroom at the Wilson County Courthouse at 5 p.m., Warren and his staff at the Election Commission will work on a preliminary outlay that gets the districts more in line with where they need to be.
Following input from the committee, it will then present the initial draft to the County Commission at the regular scheduled Sept. 20 meeting, which will also be at the courthouse, starting at 7 p.m.
