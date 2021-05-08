Thanks to passage in the General Assembly, the only roadblock left to clear before officially combining the Tennessee State Fair with the Wilson County Fair is Gov. Bill Lee’s signature.
Tennessee’s Senate approved the resolution to join the two renowned fairs into a single entity this week, after the House agreed to the union in April. Pending Lee’s signature, the new incarnation of the fair will take place in August at the James E. Ward Agricultural Center. The event will be themed “Honoring Hometown Heroes.”
“We are honored the State of Tennessee has chosen us to be the new home of Tennessee’s State Fair,” said Wilson County Promotions board President Randall Clemons in a news release from the board. “Wilson County Fair was chosen due to the location, facilities, being an award-winning fair and our great volunteers. Our fair’s roots and existence remain as an agriculture fair, and we continue to strive to be a great place for families to have fun and make memories that will last a lifetime.’ ”
Clemons and Wilson County Mayor Randall Hutto were reluctant to elaborate on what the new Wilson County Fair — Tennessee State Fair would mean for the fairs, fairgrounds and county before Lee signed the resolution.
“I’m unable to comment at this time,” Hutto said, adding that he had received a call from the state asking him to refrain from talking about the move.
With the relocation, Wilson County expects to be able to make capital improvements to the facilities that it might not have been able to afford otherwise.
“We will have a better chance to make improvements to road and traffic infrastructure and challenges,” Clemons stated in the release.
Wilson County Promotions has produced the Wilson County Fair for over 40 years. It is the largest fair in the state.
The fair showcases Wilson County’s rich agricultural history while also providing a to spotlight new and exciting things going on in the area.
There will be rides, tractor pulls, demolition derbies, pageants, livestock shows and live entertainment across eight stages to be set up at the famed fairgrounds.
The Fair will open August 12, at 5 p.m. and run through August 21.
For more information about the fair, visit www.wilsoncountyfair.net.
Wilson County was selected by the legislature as the location to move the Tennessee State Fair over other locations in Davidson and Maury counties. Expressions of interest for the three locations were submitted to the Tennessee State Fair and Exposition Commission, which approved the advisory committee to offer a recommendation last October.
