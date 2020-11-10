Wilson County is honoring its service members on Wednesday with the annual Veterans Day Parade, which kicks off at roughly 10:30 a.m. from the public library on South Hatton Avenue.
Members of the public are encouraged to join in the route, which ends at the Wilson County Veterans Plaza on 304 E. Main St. followed by a program and ceremony at 11 a.m.
“With the virus going on its going to be abbreviated, and we understand some people may not feel like they can be there,” Jim Harding with the Wilson County Veterans Service Office said. “We’ll have the usual parts of the ceremony where we recognize the different branches of service, culminating in the laying of the wreath on the memorial.”
The parade will also feature a flyover from World War II-era planes, a 21-gun salute and a performance of Taps.
“One of the things we’ve tried to do the past few years is really make a distinction between Veterans Day and Memorial Day,” Harding said. “Veterans Day is more of a celebration of our service members, and Memorial Day is a time of mourning for those who died. You’re not supposed to lower the flag to half-mast because it’s a celebration, so this year we won’t be doing that.”
Also contributing to the parade are area chapters of the American Legion, Vietnam Veterans of America and Veterans of Foreign Wars, as well as local law enforcement agencies. VFW members will be distributing poppies symbolizing the blood shed in World War I that attendees can place at the memorial after the wreath is laid.
Veterans and their families can also enjoy free meal in Mt. Juliet from 7-9 a.m. thanks to the Mt. Juliet Breakfast Rotary Club.
“This year we’re doing a drive-thru breakfast at Cloyd’s Cumberland Presbyterian Church (on 595 W. Division St.),” Rotary Club member Bob Disalvo said. “We’re going to be handing out a bag with veterans items and a breakfast with either a chicken or sausage biscuit and a drink.”
The organization has traditionally held a large indoor breakfast at the church but decided to rework the event to keep it going through COVID-19.
“We’re going to have the police department out there, and fire chief Jamie Luffman’s always been good about having the big fire engine out there with American flags on it,” Disalvo said. “It doesn’t just have to be veterans, it’s also for families.”
