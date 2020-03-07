One of Wilson County’s most popular tourist attractions was heavily damaged by Tuesday’s tornado.
“Real bad” is how Gwen Scott described Fiddlers Grove Historical Village. Scott runs the site, which is on the Wilson County Fairgrounds in eastern Lebanon. More than 200,000 people visit the attraction each year.
About 25 of the village’s 60 buildings were damaged or destroyed.
“First we’re looking at the history that is lost,” Scott said Thursday. “The original ‘Hee-Haw’ stage is completely gone. The Tates Crossing building is gone.”
Fiddlers Grove hosts thousands of schoolchildren each year, who come to tour the village and learn about early Tennessee history.
Scott said tours usually start in April, and she’s already getting prepared to establish new routes through the village to avoid the damaged and missing structures.
The village also hosts events, and this weekend a wedding was scheduled. It will go on, but not in the same way as originally planned, Scott said.
Helen McPeak, executive director of Wilson County Promotions, said the fairgrounds themselves came through the storm relatively unscathed.
McPeak and Scott both said they were glad the tornado came through early in the morning, rather than at a time when many people could have been on the grounds or in the village. McPeak, whose organization runs the Wilson County Fair, said two of those killed in hard-hit Putnam County were involved in its fair.
“We can replace buildings, but we can’t replace these lives,” she said. “We need to be mindful of that.”
Scott said, “We are blessed nobody was here. I’m so grateful it didn’t happen at daytime.”
Among those buildings damaged was the Rowland Barn, which is 180 years old. The log walls are still standing, but the roof is gone. Right next to it, the village’s office building was unscathed. The random nature of the damage was amazing. The drug store building was lifted up and dumped upside down, but the flimsy outhouse next to it was untouched.
Scott said volunteers showed up at first light Tuesday to help clean up, and by Thursday crews hired by the village’s insurance company were on the job.
“We just need time,” Scott said. “It’s going to take awhile.”
