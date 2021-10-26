Wilson County Trustee Jim Major’s determination to get a piece of legislation through the commission has paid off. The county’s top governing body elected to adopt Major’s proposed tax relief for disabled veterans and qualifying elderly.
Major has been dead-set on getting the property tax relief passed for members of these two demographic groups. As for total and permanently-disabled veterans and widows of disabled veterans, they will receive $100 off their property-tax bill.
That number goes up with the next group, which are the qualifying elderly and disabled homeowners. Major had originally proposed a $200 reduction, but the county commission settled on $300 instead.
Per Major, there are approximately 2,000 property owners around the county who would qualify in this group. He estimated that 400 disabled veterans lived in the county and would be subject to the savings.
In total, it equals greater than $640,000. Major acknowledged this was no small sum, however, he said that given the goal of the proposal, “I don’t see how anyone could object to aiding the elderly and local veterans.”
The measure was visited first by the budget committee, and it ultimately made its way to the county commission, where it passed unanimously. The approved resolution “establishes a program to provide assistance to low-income elderly residents of Wilson County by providing funds to partially match the state property tax relief grant to eligible property owners.”
Major said that he was proud to be able to offer these residents of Wilson County a break on their taxes.
“It’s just the right thing to do,” Major said.
