Wilson County veterans organizations are gearing up for their annual Field of Flags event, and kicked things off with a presentation of flags to Wilson County Mayor Randall Hutto and Lebanon Mayor Bernie Ash on Friday at the Wilson County Veterans Museum.
Mt. Juliet Mayor Ed Hagerty and Watertown Mayor Mike Jennings were invited but were unable to attend.
Clyde O. Bratton American Legion Post 15 Commander Pete Norman praised Hutto and Ash for their support of veterans over the years. The post is the lead organizer of the event.
A field of 150 staffs will be standing with their mounted flags at the entrance to the James E. Ward Agriculture Center, 945 Baddour Parkway in Lebanon, beginning with an opening ceremony 1 p.m. July 2 and a closing ceremony July 4.
The public is invited to visit and walk through the field. Veterans organizations will be on hand to meet the public and answer questions about VA benefits.
All proceeds from the sponsorships and sales of flags will be distributed among the post and VFW Post 5015, Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 1004 and Associates of Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 1004.
The organizations provide assistance to needy Wilson County veterans and their families, including VA benefits and medical care, food, utility bills, among other things. They also support Boys’ State, Little League and other community services.
The organizations are selling sponsorships to businesses, corporations and individuals. There are different levels available, and each includes a certain number of flag kits, an 8-foot staff and mounted flag.
Those individuals who want to purchase a flag kit may have a laminated dedication to a loved one attached to their kit. New, packaged flags and triangle display cases will be available for purchase during the event, too.
For more information, a website, www.flagfield.us, will be online shortly. Or, contact VFW District 4 Commander Harold Weist at grnmarine@tds.net or 615-754-5441, Darlene Measles at drln52@yahoo.com or 615-295-6551, or Norman at pete@unclepetestruckstop.com or 615-804-4404.
