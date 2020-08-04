Wilson County Mayor Randall Hutto is extending the county’s mask mandate through Aug. 29 after Gov. Bill Lee extended local authority to do so on Friday.
The mandate has been in effect since July 20 as officials look to bring the positive COVID-19 test percentage back below 5%.
“We feel like it is making a difference and that our numbers are definitely down,” Hutto said Monday. “Of course, two weeks would be today, and we know it takes around 14 days to make a difference because of the virus’ incubation period. We do believe people that can wear masks have been doing so.”
There were 1,601 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Wilson County the day before the mask mandate, with a 39.5 per day case average and an 8.1% positive testing rate.
As of Monday, the case average has decreased to 31.4 per day, but the rate of positive tests has slightly increased to 9%. The World Health Organization recommends a 5% or lower positivity rate over two weeks as the standard for safely reopening.
“We recommend wearing face coverings along with social distancing, handwashing and staying home as much as possible as effective ways to help prevent further spread of COVID-19,” Olivia Spooner with the Tennessee Department of Health said. “We are testing at the Wilson County Fairgrounds from 7 a.m. to noon on Monday through Friday … no appointment necessary.”
According to Hutto, whether the mandate extends past Aug. 29 depends on future executive orders regarding face masks from Lee, who has maintained that local decisions are the best way to encourage masks.
“This order will … continue to give local governments the authority to determine mask requirements for their respective constituencies,” Lee said in a news release announcing his decision. “Adopting mask requirements at the local level has helped achieve greater community buy-in as Tennesseans adopt a new habit to protect lives and livelihoods.”
Hutto said the percentage of positive tests is the most important number for county officials as they continue monitoring the mandate’s impact.
“The percentage of people testing positive is what truly measures the spread,” he said. “We know the case numbers go up as we increase our testing, so that percentage is what we’re focused on. Our hope is that we get below 5% in positive tests, and that our daily case numbers go back below 10.”
