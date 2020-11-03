Gov. Bill Lee extended Tennessee’s state of emergency guidelines through Dec. 29 on Friday, which means Wilson County’s mask mandate remains in effect through the same date.
Wilson County Mayor Randall Hutto has authority to lift the mandate before then but plans to study COVID-19 case counts before making a decision.
As of Monday, the county has confirmed 5,065 cases of the virus, with 526 active and the death toll at 65.
“What we’re going to be looking at over the next two to three weeks is to see if the numbers go back down like they did before,” Hutto said. “That would be more evidence that masks do make a difference.“
The county originally renewed its mask mandate on Oct. 24 amid a surge in local cases, with a provision to extend the order based on Lee’s decisions. That means health officials have not had a chance to estimate its impact on the two-week and long-term case averages.
Wilson County averaged 46.1 cases per day in the two weeks before the mandate, after seeing that figure steadily drop to 22.1 during the original mandate from July through September.
Since the mandate took effect, the local case average stands at 48.8 per day with a 14.4% positive testing rate.
