Wilson County’s mask mandate is expected to continue past Christmas after Gov. Bill Lee extended Tennessee’s state of emergency on Friday.
The renewed mandate was originally slated to end at midnight on Friday after being put into place on Oct. 24. Wilson County previously required masks from July 17 through Sept. 30.
“We believe Tennesseans, as we saw in July, people masked up and we saw case counts reduce. We need people to that again,” Lee said during a media briefing Oct. 28. “That’s what it will take and that’s what we’ll continue to ask to do.”
Wilson County Mayor Randall Hutto agreed with Lee and said his order was written to extend alongside the governor’s. It requires residents and visitors to wear face masks in public whenever possible.
“There’s definitely people on both sides of the fence,” he said. “If you take a look at our dashboard, you can see when we put the first mandate into effect the numbers went down, and you can see when we decided it was time to take it out and see if we could manage at that same level on Sept. 30, the numbers went back up.”
The county’s 14-day case average steadily dropped while the original mask mandate was in effect, numbering an average of 22.1 cases per day by Sept. 25. That number had increased to 45.4 shortly before the renewed mandate.
Hutto said several factors could have contributed to that: the mandate ending, schools reopening and restaurants returning to full capacity.
Whatever the case, the data continues to show surging case numbers. From Oct. 24 through Friday, the county has averaged 53.3 new cases per day with a 14.3% positive testing rate.
Since it can take up to 14 days from infection for COVID-19 symptoms to occur, the county is looking to see if mandate’s impact becomes clearer in the coming days.
“What we’re going to be looking at over the next two to three weeks is to see if the numbers go back down like they did before,” Hutto said, noting that it can take up to 14 days from infection for COVID-19 symptoms to occur. “That would be more evidence that masks do make a difference.“
