From produce farmers to cattlemen, COVID-19 has left Wilson County’s agriculture industry reeling over the past month.
However, farmers may be seeing a light at the end of the tunnel thanks to stimulus payments and efforts to reopen the economy.
“This is right on time, considering we’re getting together what we’re going to plant and making our plans,” Kimberly Underwood of Underwood Farms in Watertown said. “The payment has afforded us the ability to do more than what we normally do, and I know other farmers are in the same boat. A lot of us farm through the winter and fall and don’t have public jobs on the side, so we were pretty much down to the nickel.”
Underwood currently sells produce at the Lebanon Farmer’s Market on Saturdays and plans to start going throughout the week by May. She expects business to pick up by then as shoppers receive their own stimulus payments.
“If there’s one positive thing that’s come from this it’s that there has been an increase in buying local,” Wilson County Agriculture Extension Agent Ruth Correll said. “People are out looking for locally grown produce, meats and other goods because they want to make sure their food is safe.”
Mallory Jennings helps those producers sell their goods through her grocery store in Lebanon, Demeter’s Common. All her items are locally made, and she said business is holding steady even as her hours have scaled back.
“Hopefully, this situation will shape people’s minds to shop local and support the people in the community who helped them in times like these,” she said. “Instead of thinking, ‘What do I want for dinner tonight,’ the mindset should be ‘What’s available to eat? What’s in season?’ Everything you put into your body affects your health, so it’s important to think about what you’re eating.”
Though many farmers are seeing their neighbors turn to them for food and cashing stimulus checks, Correll said the large-scale agricultural businesses will need more than assistance payments to make it through.
“I would say COVID-19 has impacted the market as much as anything,” she said. “Prices of cattle are down, and in terms of milk it’s the same thing. There’s plenty of cattle and plenty of milk, but with the processing chain not all the parts are working right now. You also have so many restaurants closing down and having to get rid of excess milk … and as people are out trying to get parts and supplies they’re having a hard time with so many locations closed down.”
Major Dairy in Lebanon is among the farms being impacted by the market turmoil. At 66, owner Roy Major has been in the business for more than 40 years and sees hard times ahead.
“A sizable amount of milk has been dumped because there was such a rush to buy it,” he said. “Whenever they restocked it, the market had changed a whole lot from where it was, and we’re expecting in the next couple of months for milk prices to be the lowest they’ve been since probably 2009.”
Major said port closures in places like China are contributing to the drop by keeping people from exporting goods and hopes to see the economy reopen sooner than later.
“It’s going to be a difficult a time,” he said. “There’s talk about government help, but you can’t build a business on the back of government payments. We’d much rather there be a decent price on milk and an economy where people are willing to buy it.”
If the shutdown continues long enough that dairy farms start closing down, Major said smaller operations would be the first to go.
“That stimulus check is not going to be large enough because these are businesses we’re trying to sustain,” Correll said. “I believe in people being as safe as possible, but if we can just get the system rolling again that’s what we’re going to need.”
Neal Farms, which sells cattle at livestock markets, has also been impacted by the virus and is working to cut expenses until the market is restored.
“As far as our day-to-day and what we do for a living, that hasn’t really changed,” Perry Neal, who runs the farm with his brothers, said. “We still have to feed the cows and spray for weeds and all that, but the impact is on the financial side.”
Neal estimates the market value for cattle is down between 25-30%, so he decided to stop selling last month.
“We have no control over what we can sell our product for,” he said. “We have to take them to public livestock markets and sell for what we can get, so we try to add value by raising good quality cattle.”
According to Neal, the best-case scenario for a cattle farmer right now is to break even, and he and his brothers work full-time in the business.
“Since we’re holding onto these calves, we have several getting big enough that by the end of May or the first of June we’ll have to wean or sell them,” he said. “We haven’t made a final decision on that yet, but we’re very optimistic that the market will return to normal within six months to a year.”
