For the 23rd consecutive year, Wilson County Motors and CedarStone Bank are honoring Wilson County educators by recognizing the teacher of the year from each of the 32 public and private schools in the county as well as an overall teacher of the year.
Each teacher selected by their peers. From those 32 teachers, a panel of Cumberland University education faculty to select the Wilson County Teacher of the Year.
The individual school winners receive a plaque, while the teacher of the year gets $2,000 with another $500 going to their school.
“Teachers are the most valuable asset in our community. They prepare our future leaders and they will be forever remembered by their students,” said Bob McDonald, president and CEO of CedarStone Bank. “That is why we founded the teacher of the year program. To celebrate and recognize these incredible people.”
McDonald and W.P. Bone III, owner of Wilson County Motors, pointed out how challenging a year it has been, given the ongoing pandemic as well as having two public schools out of commission because of the March 3, 2020, tornado.
“Teachers totally commit themselves to their profession and their students,” Bone said. “But we rarely get to see them in the community and express our appreciation because they are in the classroom all day. The Teacher of the Year Program allows the community to give them the recognition and appreciation they deserve.”
Those teachers who will be honored at the banquet at Cumberland University in Baird Chapel on June 4 are:
Katie Ingram — Barry Tatum Academy
Melanie Dedman — Byars-Dowdy Elementary School
Sara Burger — Carroll-Oakland Elementary School
Amanda Spann — Castle Heights Elementary School
Vicki Hines — Coles Ferry Elementary School
Kim Bush — Elzie D. Patton Elementary School
Christopher Link — Friendship Christian School
Alison Brown — Gladeville Elementary School
Kathy McCabe — Gladeville Middle School
Robert F. Brindos, Jr. — Green Hill High School
Molly Chlum — Lakeview Elementary School
Chris Bergeron — Lebanon High School
Kimberly Overstreet — Mt. Juliet Christian Academy
Kelsey Crum — Mt. Juliet Elementary School
Brooke Holloway — Mt. Juliet High School
Sara Pulcastro — Mt Juliet Middle School
Stacy Tanner — Rutland Elementary School
Rachel East — Sam Houston Elementary School
Shantara Scull — Southside Elementary School
Desiree Gilbert — Springdale Elementary School
Margaret W. Wade — Stoner Creek Elementary School
Bonnie Hall Major — Tuckers Crossroads Elementary School
Katie Derrick — W.A. Wright Elementary School
Brittney McGregor — Walter J. Baird Middle School
E. Marie Clement — Watertown Elementary School
Jason M. Bradshaw — Watertown High School
Helen J. Grubbs — Watertown Middle School
Stacy White — West Elementary School
Larry Campbell — West Wilson Middle School
Sydney Seat — Wilson Central High School
Jamie Angel — Wilson County Adult High School
Jackie Hoffman — Winfree Bryant Middle School.
