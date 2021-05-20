teachers

Bob McDonald, left, president and CEO of CedarStone Bank, and W.P. Bone III, owner of Wilson County Motors, will be honoring Wilson County teachers for the 23rd year in a row at a banquet on June 4.

For the 23rd consecutive year, Wilson County Motors and CedarStone Bank are honoring Wilson County educators by recognizing the teacher of the year from each of the 32 public and private schools in the county as well as an overall teacher of the year.

Each teacher selected by their peers. From those 32 teachers, a panel of Cumberland University education faculty to select the Wilson County Teacher of the Year.

The individual school winners receive a plaque, while the teacher of the year gets $2,000 with another $500 going to their school.

“Teachers are the most valuable asset in our community. They prepare our future leaders and they will be forever remembered by their students,” said Bob McDonald, president and CEO of CedarStone Bank. “That is why we founded the teacher of the year program. To celebrate and recognize these incredible people.”

McDonald and W.P. Bone III, owner of Wilson County Motors, pointed out how challenging a year it has been, given the ongoing pandemic as well as having two public schools out of commission because of the March 3, 2020, tornado.

“Teachers totally commit themselves to their profession and their students,” Bone said. “But we rarely get to see them in the community and express our appreciation because they are in the classroom all day. The Teacher of the Year Program allows the community to give them the recognition and appreciation they deserve.”

Those teachers who will be honored at the banquet at Cumberland University in Baird Chapel on June 4 are:

Katie Ingram — Barry Tatum Academy

Melanie Dedman — Byars-Dowdy Elementary School

Sara Burger — Carroll-Oakland Elementary School

Amanda Spann — Castle Heights Elementary School

Vicki Hines — Coles Ferry Elementary School

Kim Bush — Elzie D. Patton Elementary School

Christopher Link — Friendship Christian School

Alison Brown — Gladeville Elementary School

Kathy McCabe — Gladeville Middle School

Robert F. Brindos, Jr. — Green Hill High School

Molly Chlum — Lakeview Elementary School

Chris Bergeron — Lebanon High School

Kimberly Overstreet — Mt. Juliet Christian Academy

Kelsey Crum — Mt. Juliet Elementary School

Brooke Holloway — Mt. Juliet High School

Sara Pulcastro — Mt Juliet Middle School

Stacy Tanner — Rutland Elementary School

Rachel East — Sam Houston Elementary School

Shantara Scull — Southside Elementary School

Desiree Gilbert — Springdale Elementary School

Margaret W. Wade — Stoner Creek Elementary School

Bonnie Hall Major — Tuckers Crossroads Elementary School

Katie Derrick — W.A. Wright Elementary School

Brittney McGregor — Walter J. Baird Middle School

E. Marie Clement — Watertown Elementary School

Jason M. Bradshaw — Watertown High School

Helen J. Grubbs — Watertown Middle School

Stacy White — West Elementary School

Larry Campbell — West Wilson Middle School

Sydney Seat — Wilson Central High School

Jamie Angel — Wilson County Adult High School

Jackie Hoffman — Winfree Bryant Middle School.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.