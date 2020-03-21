Wilson County’s number of COVID-19 cases rose to three Friday, as local businesses and governments continued to make adjustments because of the coronavirus pandemic.
According to the daily 2 p.m. report from the state Department of Health, the state now has 228 cases, up from 154 on Thursday. The first Wilson County case was announced Wednesday, and was confirmed to be an office worker at local manufacturer Perma-Pipe.
Department of Health spokesman Bill Christian said in an email message that he could not release information about the other two cases. Wilson County Health Department Director Tim Diffenderfer said the state was trying to identify those who may have come in contact with the infected people.
Christian said there was currently one test site in Wilson County. Testing remains limited, and the department is telling people who feel sick to contact their medical provider.
“If the provider completes an assessment and suspects coronavirus, they may contact the health department to discuss testing or use commercial lab testing as available,” Christian wrote in his email.
The coronavirus is having a major effect on business in Wilson County. Some restaurants have closed or are doing takeout only. Small retailers have shut their doors. Even larger retailers have temporarily closed.
However, unlike other parts of the country, there has been no governmental mandate to close.
Just Friday, the city of Mt. Juliet sent out a letter that said, in part, “ ... please know your city has no intentions at this time to mandate the closure of any business or the shutting down of local government. That includes restaurants and businesses of any kind. We strongly encourage everyone to keep doing what you have been doing so well and that is to implement, follow and maintain stringent CDC guidelines .... Many businesses are open and need and deserve your patronage, so please do all you can to support them today and going forward.”
The city of Lebanon announced Monday that it had no plans to order closures.
According to the Lebanon Wilson County Chamber of Commerce, 21 of the about 40 restaurants surveyed are still open for dining in. Those include such places as Demos and Waffle House. Those that are just take out include Split Bean Roasting and Whitt’s BBQ. Closed until further notice are such places as Town Square Social and Painturos.
Businesses that can are limiting their contact with the public. Most banks in the county have closed their lobbies and are conducting business through drive-throughs only.
At the state level, Thursday night the General Assembly approved Gov. Bill Lee’s retooled version of the state’s estimated $39.8 billion fiscal year 2021.
The budget seeks to respond to a growing coronavirus pandemic while freeing up other funds to prepare for an expected economic storm.
“This is not the budget any of us anticipated passing,” Senate Finance Committee Chairman Bo Watson, R-Hixson, told the chamber, noting that when lawmakers arrived in January he was concerned that flush revenues would result in too much spending.
Watson said “it does address the principal responsibilties of government. This will not solve our problems, but it is a good step.” He later added, “I don’t think any of us enjoy voting for this budget. Because we realize what we left out.”
But Minority Leader Jeff Yarbro, D-Nashville, said lawmakers are not providing Lee enough money in a $150 million emergency and contingency fund the governor requested nor did they authorized him to take adequate steps “to respond to the current crisis.”
There’s “nothing to allow him to purchase equipment and supplies, nothing to pay for medical treatment if Tennesseans are suffering,” Yarbro said, adding the money can’t be “directed to temporary aid and relief for the economy.
“We are about to live through something that we have never lived through, and I think the state should be able to respond” and keep as many people and businesses afloat as possible, Yarbro said, later adding the budget is “leaving too many people vulnerable.”
Saying that the governor’s recent declaration of a state emergency giving him wide-ranging authority and latitude to act gives Lee sufficient authority to act, Republicans tabled Yarbro’s amendment to grant Lee more latitude.
The debate was far more tense in the often rancorous GOP-run House.
Minority Democrats condemned the Republican governor’s fiscal year 2021 spending plan as falling far short of the needs of 6.8 million Tennesseans, especially for 300,000 uninsured Tennesseans who don’t have health care and other needs.
Rep. John Ray Clemmons, D-Clement, however, charged that under Lee’s budget “uninsured Tennesseans are going to suffer. And they’re going to suffer in the midst of an epidemic.”
Minority Democrats lobbied nearly a dozen amendments seeking to amend the spending bill, including one that sought to devote $1 million for Chronic Wasting Disease, which impacts deer, for human residents. That use of the money, said Rep. Antonio Parkinson, D-Memphis, showed Republicans have more compassion for “Bambi” than “Randy, Sandy and Andy.”
Other Democratic amendments unsuccessfully sought to divert more money to help small businesses such as restaurants already getting slammed. They railed at Lee’s inclusion of $40 million for his voucher-like Education Savings Account program and unsuccessfully sought to divert that money toward bolstering health care in rural areas.
All the amendments were shot down by Republicans.
House Finance Committee Chairwoman Susan Lynn, R-Mt. Juliet, said Lee’s spending plan “will help with unemployment as things get more serious. It’ll help with coronavirus . schools, our colleges and universities, [emergency management] money. This budget does a lot.”
Rep. Clemmons, however, charged that under Lee’s budget that “uninsured Tennesseans are going to suffer. And they’re going to suffer in the midst of an epidemic.”
House Democrats warned Republicans they would pay a price for refusing to allow the state to apply to participate in the Affordable Care Act and provide Medicaid health coverage to the estimated 300,000 Tennesseans now without coverage.
The budget also seeks to deal with aspects of the deadly tornadoes that tore through Nashville and other parts of Middle Tennessee on March 3, killing 25 and leaving hundreds of millions of dollars of damage.
Later in the Senate, Watson said the new spending plan is $900 million less than Lee’s original $40.9 billion budget. “Nearly a billion dollars, gone in an instant.”
But he said the state’s “Rainy Day” fund has been bolstered with $350 million and is expected to be $1.45 billion. That will “help us to survive to the degree we survive this economic downturn,” Watson said, later stressing to collegues that “we can weather this storm. It will be painful. But given the circumstances we’ve put together the best appropriations we can do.”
Lee’s spending plan includes a provision that doubles his previous proposed $100 million infrastructure fund for cities and counties to $200 million and allows them to use funds to help respond to other needs, including COVID-19 woes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.