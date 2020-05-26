The number of COVID-19 cases in Wilson County has risen to 363 as of Monday, up from the 355 reported by the state Department of Health on Sunday. Deaths remain at eight in the county.
Statewide, the total number of cases was 20,607 on Monday, up from 20,145 on Sunday. Deaths rose to 363 from 355.
Vanderbilt Wilson County Hospital reported Friday that it had zero COVID-19 patients. The hospital’s director of community relations, Traci Pope, also announced Friday that visitation rules are being updated. Now, one person may visit a patient. Patients in the emergency department are not allowed visitors, and neither are patients with or suspected to have COVID-19. Visitors must enter through the emergency department for screening. Masks must be worn.
