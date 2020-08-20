Wilson County is encouraged by its coronavirus cases trending down over the past week despite schools reopening across the area, though any long-term impact should be clearer after two weeks to account for the virus’ incubation period.
The county has been under a mask mandate since July 20, when the case average per day was at 39.5, and the local school systems are also enforcing mask mandates.
“Our numbers are going down,” Mayor Randall Hutto said during the Wilson County Commission’s meeting Monday. “Today we had a low of 17, yesterday was 27 and the two days before that was 23 and 23, so the first time we’ve had in the 20s for four days in a row … that’s a positive for us here.”
The Lebanon Special School District reopened on Aug. 10, meaning the numbers Hutto cited were all reported since then. Wilson County Schools and Cumberland University both reopened on Monday, and the county has seen 79 new cases so far this week (17 Monday, 25 Tuesday and 37 Wednesday).
Wait times for testing results have varied throughout the pandemic, but LSSD moved last week to briefly quarantine roughly 100 students on the same day that one of them tested positive for the virus.
District 11 Commissioner John Gentry sees the information available so far as a sign that the county can end the mandate next month, though the commission held no vote or discussion on the matter.
“I know at the end of the month, the governor has an emergency order until the 29th,” District 11 Commissioner John Gentry said. “I would like to make a motion that we make the masks highly recommended, not mandated, for the county on the first of September.”
Hutto previously told the Democrat that whether the mandate extends past Aug. 29 depends on Gov. Bill Lee’s future executive orders. Lee has refrained from issuing a mandate at the state level, preferring to leave the decision to county mayors.
“Adopting mask requirements at the local level has helped achieve greater community buy-in as Tennesseans adopt a new habit to protect lives and livelihoods,” Lee said in a news release announcing the Aug. 29 extension.
The commission also approved several budget appropriations and amendments as well as a recommendation to the state legislature for a boundary change between Wilson and Davidson counties.
The Wilson County Commission’s next regularly called meeting is scheduled for 7 p.m. on Sept. 21 at the Wilson County Courthouse, located at 228 E. Main St. in Lebanon.
