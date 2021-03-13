COVID-19 is being blamed for the cancellation of another popular local annual event, according the event’s organizers.
John B. Bryan, chairman of The Community Foundation of Wilson County board of directors, said the board has voted to postpone this year’s Annual Whip Crackin’ Rodeo, originally scheduled for April 23 and 24, until next year.
Bryan said in making the decision board members indicated that there were still too many risks present in order for the rodeo to go on as planned and to be assured that it would be safe from a healthcare perspective.
He said the board felt confident that the event would be held next year and noted that dates for next year’s rodeo have already been reserved at the James E. Ward Agricultural Center and that a deposit has been paid to the company that produces the rodeo to ensure that the Whip Crackin’ Rodeo in Lebanon is on its calendar for April 2022.
Originated by former Lebanon Mayor Philip Craighead and his wife Darlene, operations of the Whip Crackin’ Rodeo were assumed by The Community Foundation of Wilson County some three years ago.
The Craigheads created the rodeo 12 years ago as a means to provide much needed financial aid to a number of local nonprofits.
The role and mission now administered by The Community Foundation of Wilson County with regards to the rodeo are much the same.
In the past the two-day event, that attracts more than 5,000 spectators, has generated more than $50,000 annually for local charities.
Bryan said that even though two years will have passed without a Whip Crackin’ Rodeo (2020, 2021) that there remains a great deal of confidence that the 2022 event with return with “tremendous success.”
Submitted to the Democrat

