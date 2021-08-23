All classes in Lebanon Special School District are canceled for the rest of the week because of the worsening COVID-19 surge. Meanwhile, the number of quarantined students and staff in Wilson County Schools has topped 2,000.
In an announcement made late Monday afternoon, LSSD said: “Due to the inability to staff our classrooms and buildings as well as the increasing number of student absences, the immediate need for separation has become apparent.”
While not providing actual numbers, the district said it expected absences among students, teachers and staff to continue to increase.
Unlike last year, school districts in Tennessee cannot go to remote learning. If school is not in session in person, then no education will occur. LSSD said in the announcement that it would be using “stockpile/inclement weather days,” for the rest of the week.
“Schools will be closed with no student engagement from home,” the announcement said. “All school based events including athletics and SACC will be closed for the remainder of the week.”
In addition, when school returns Monday, it will be in “masks requested” status systemwide.
“We are in strong need of participation so that we can stay in school,” the announcement said.
Tonight, the WCS board is scheduled to discuss its COVID-19 policies.
