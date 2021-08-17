Farm Credit Mid-America has hired Austin Cox as financial officer in its Lebanon office.
Farm Credit Mid-America is an agricultural lending cooperative serving farmers, rural residents and agribusinesses throughout Indiana, Ohio, Kentucky and Tennessee. Cox is available to serve farmers and agribusinesses in Sumner and Wilson counties.
Cox brings a strong agricultural and finance background to Farm Credit Mid-America as he previously worked for H&R Agri-Power. He also earned a bachelor’s degree in agricultural science from Murray State University.
“We are proud to welcome Austin to the team,” said Scott Holmes, regional vice president with Farm Credit Mid-America. “Austin joins our team in Lebanon, who are dedicated to providing our area’s farmers and rural residents the best financial solutions for their unique situation.”
Submitted to the Democrat
