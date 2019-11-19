Cracker Barrel unveiled the first of a potential slate of projects using salvaged materials from the original 1969 Lebanon store at its main office on Monday.
The "Tiny Home Away from Home," a 269-square-foot recreation of a Cracker Barrel, will travel across the U.S. for event appearances and is partially built from reclaimed wood used in the franchise's first location.
"There was not a lot that could be salvaged, but what we could carefully salvage we had plans for," Director of Corporate Communications Janella Escobar said. "It's our 50th anniversary, our building is not able to withstand the ability to serve people and welcome people now, so what can we do that's special that takes us from 50 and beyond? And that was this."
Wilson County was previously involved in an effort to restore the original Cracker Barrel as part of Fiddlers Grove Historical Village. However, Cracker Barrel invested $120,000 to reclaim the building after determining that its poor condition would drive up costs too high to finish the project.
Other salvaged materials from the original building may be used to build a museum connected to a Cracker Barrel in Lebanon, craft employee recognition awards and work on franchise's home office, according to a company statement released in August.
Pieces of the "Tiny Home Away from Home" in particular that were recovered from the building include the fireplace's hearth, mantle and support beams. Escobar said that element makes the display more significant as it debuts ahead of the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade.
"As we celebrate our golden anniversary, this is a big moment for Cracker Barrel," Vice President of Marketing Jeff Sigel said in a news release. "With no locations in New York City, we're unveiling our tiny home in Foley Square on Nov. 27 and offering those in the area the opportunity to experience a taste of Cracker Barrel as we honor our 50-year legacy."
The structure, which is separate from the franchise's parade float, includes all the hallmarks of a full-sized Cracker Barrel, from the front porch and gift shop to the fireplace and restaurant area.
"Our brand has been a sense of nostalgia, homecoming, home away from home and family celebrations for 50 years," Senior Vice President of Restaurant and Retail Operations Michael Hackney said. "We wanted to replicate that unique experience and take it on the road. I'm really excited about this, I like mobile homes to begin with and this is really our tiny little house."
The only room missing is a kitchen, so the plan is to serve food behind the display during appearances. Employees also have the ability to change out the decorations inside depending on the season and the event.
"We do lots of tailgating events, and we do different promotional activities," Escobar said. "We do a lot of work in the music space with talent and artists, so being able to take this now on the road and virtually put it anywhere ... if we can have it in New York City, I am confident we can have a Cracker Barrel now anywhere in the country."
Between stops, there is also potential for the tiny store to make the rounds in Wilson County, whether as part of a community event or a showcase for students.
"The sky is the limit in terms of what we're able to do now," Escobar said. "I could very easily see us having an opportunity to be more integrated into the communities in which we live and work, with something like this now more than ever. We're really just excited to see the potential of what this can do ... to share who we are."
