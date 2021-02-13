Posts claim company logo, name are racist
Famed Lebanon-based restaurant chain Cracker Barrel recently came under fire after a misleading social media post asserted racist imagery in the company’s logo.
One Facebook user suggested a portion of the logo was actually a whip. Another user buoyed the false narrative adding that the term “Cracker Barrel” referenced a barrel for storing whips.
This claim was debunked by fact-checking outlets like Politifact and Snopes but not before it was shared, retweeted or liked more than 100,000 times across numerous platforms.
In response to the misinformation, Cracker Barrel’s released this statement, “The logo of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store does not depict and has never depicted a whip. The part of the logo being referenced in social media posts is a flourish, which is used in the calligraphy of the logos of many brands.
“Cracker Barrel rejects racism and discrimination in any form. When associations are made between our company and these ideas, it is deeply upsetting because it contrasts so sharply with our values and our team’s work to create a culture of hospitality that’s welcoming, respectful and inclusive to everyone who walks through our doors.”
