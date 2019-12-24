A Maryville man died Thursday after crashing on Interstate 40 in Wilson County.
According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol, Vernon Petree, 65, was traveling westbound on I-40 Thursday evening when his vehicle left the road for an unknown reason. At around teh 233 mile marker, Petree's 2015 Nissan Frontier went off the right side of the highway, hit an embankment and came to rest.
Petree was transported to the medical examiner's office where he was pronounced dead. Petree was alone in the vehicle and was not wearing a seatbelt.
