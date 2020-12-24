Cumberland University has announced the newly created Terry Holcomb Endowed Scholarship. This scholarship was created by Wendy Holcomb Burch, Jimmy Holcomb and David Holcomb in honor of their late father, Terry Holcomb.
Holcomb was a beloved faculty member at Cumberland University until his death in 2011. He served as president of Holcomb Trading Company and had many successful career paths throughout his lifetime.
The scholarship will benefit one or more full-time undergraduate students attending Cumberland University. To be eligible for this scholarship, students must be majoring in communication, education, theater or business. Financial need will be a determining factor in selecting the recipient and priority consideration will be given to students with a minimum GPA of 3.0.
Cumberland is thankful to the Holcomb Family for their generous support.
“Mr. Holcomb was a beloved member of the Cumberland family, and we are so grateful that he is being honored in this significant way,” said Vice President for Advancement Staci Galentine. “Thanks to the generosity of the Holcomb/Burch family, a Cumberland student will get a chance at a college education that they otherwise may not. It is a very special way to carry on their father’s legacy at Cumberland.”
Submitted to the Democrat
Contributions to The Terry Holcomb Endowed Scholarship are welcomed. If you are interested in learning about donations to this scholarship at Cumberland, please reach out to the Office of Advancement at advancement@cumberland.edu or 615-547-1269 or cumberland.edu/giving (designate Terry Holcomb Endowed Scholarship).
For more information on scholarships at Cumberland, visit www.cumberland.edu/scholarships/.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.