Cumberland University will host its seventh annual research Colloquium on Monday, Nov. 2 virtually on the official Cumberland website.
Presentations will be made on a variety of topics, both research and interest-based, from students and faculty. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, presentations will be featured online in video and poster format instead of in-person like in years past.
Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs Bill McKee is looking forward to the university community coming together for the event.
“Every academic year I look forward to this event and this year is no different,” McKee said. “Seeing our students, faculty and staff present on topics that they are passionate about is one of the highlights of my job. I want to thank this year’s Colloquium chairperson, Dr. William Tune, as well as everyone else who was involved in the planning and execution of this important event while navigating the unprecedented environment brought on by the pandemic.”
With over 100 presentations this year, attendees will get to learn about a wide variety of topics such as “Forgotten Legends of Soccer,” “Stress Reduction During the Covid Pandemic” and “Publishing: A Crash Course.”
“I am grateful for all of the faculty, staff and students who have worked so hard to continue making Colloquium an amazing experience, especially this year,” William Tune, Colloquium chairperson and assistant professor of mathematics, said. “One of the exciting parts about holding it virtually is that presenters can share their projects to a wider audience and that anyone can go and view as many of the presentations as they want.”
All are invited to virtually join Cumberland’s celebration of research and efforts to publicly acknowledge the academic excellence of faculty, students and community members.
To view this year’s Colloquium presentations, visit http://www.cumberland.edu/colloquium/.
