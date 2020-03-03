"This deepens the faith."
That's what Cumberland University baseball coach Woody Hunt said Tuesday morning after he and his wife survived a direct strike from the tornado that tore through Wilson County about 1 a.m.
Hunt said he and his wife, Irma, were aware of the storms, and had been watching the television news.
Their son Scott, who lives off TN 109 to the west, said, "We could see the funnel cloud, so I called my parents and said, 'It's heading your way.' And he said, 'We're in the closet.'"
Hunt said he and his wife hunkered down in an interior closet of their home in the 800 block of Silver Meadow Drive off Leeville Pike.
"It got real quiet for a few seconds. You could feel the pressure change," Hunt said. "Then it sounded like a train and in five seconds it was gone. It was over so quick we didn't have time to get scared."
The tornado tore the roof off over their heads, pouring insulation and rain down on them. A light fixture fell and hit him the shoulder, but it was minor.
"This deepens the faith, that's for sure," he said. "God can do whatever he wants to do; we have no control."
The tornado, which the National Weather Service in Nashville is saying was an EF-3 with winds of 155-160 mph, struck just after 1 a.m.
Damage in Wilson County stretched from west of Mt. Juliet to east of Lebanon on a path just north of Interstate 40.
Power lines are down all over the area and Interstate 40 was shut down in Wilson County until midday. U.S. 231, otherwise known as Cumberland Street, was still closed from Leeville Pike to the interstate as of 1 p.m.
The storm knocked power lines down along South Hartmann Drive just north of the interstate, damaged Wilson County Motors, knocked trucks over at Home Depot, and tossed single-engine aircraft at Lebanon Municipal Airport as it moved east.
"We're just glad nobody was hurt," said Paine Bone of Wilson County Motors.
His brother Mitchel said there was a cleaning crew in the Chevrolet dealership building when the tornado hit. They suffered minor injuries, he said, but were basically unhurt.
The glass front the the dealership was shattered, much of the roof was torn off and several vehicles were damaged, the Bones said.
Airport Manager Heather Bay said she was still assessing the damage. Seven single-engine aircraft were damaged, as were several hangars.
"Luckily, nobody was hurt. Nobody was at the airport at the time," said Bay, who is CEO of Direct Flight Solutions, the airport's fixed base operator.
George Bachour lives in a house on Tuckers Gap Road, just north of Wilson County Motors. His roof was also torn off.
"I was awake, fortunately," he said. "I made it to the basement as things started to sound rough."
