The Cumberland University choirs will host its Christmas concert on Dec. 6.
This annual event showcases the talent and hard work of the Cumberland choral students, while giving the Wilson County community a free holiday concert.
The choirs will be performing “Sing We Now of Christmas” by Harry Simeone with professional brass, percussion and four-hand piano. This will be a program full of Christmas carols from around the world, in every conceivable style.
The concert will be held in Baird Chapel on Friday, Dec. 6 at 7 p.m. The concert is free and open to the public, but reservations are highly recommended.
Reservations can be made by calling 615-547-1331.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.