Cumberland University formally began the 2020-2021 academic year with the school’s 179th convocation ceremony on Monday.
The ceremony, which typically includes all students, faculty and staff, was limited to 60 guests in Baird Chapel. The ceremony was streamed live on YouTube for those unable to attend due to COVID-19 restrictions. Michael Moscardelli was the mace bearer and led the procession of deans and senior university administrators dressed in regalia.
The invocation was led by Diocese of Nashville Bishop J. Mark Spalding.
President Paul Stumb, Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs Bill McKee, Faculty Senate President Peg Fredi and Student Government Association President Allie Garcia offered words of inspiration and encouragement.
The annual alumni awards were presented to the following recipients:
Distinguished Alumni Award: La Quita Martin (2019)
Rising Phoenix Award: Jennifer Gaffney (2006)
The Award of Excellence in the Jeanette C. Rudy School of Nursing and Health Professions: Monicka Stevenson (2009)
The Award of Excellence in the Labry School of Science, Business and Technology: Joshua Sevier (2012)
The Award of Excellence in the School of Humanities, Education and the Arts: Aqeel Kadhom Hussein Al Bdairy (2016)
Additional awards included the President’s Award for Teaching Excellence presented to Assistant Professor of Nursing Julie Windmiller, the Algernon Sydney Sullivan Award presented to Herman D. “Boone” and Sally Swain. A Doctor of Literary Letters (honoris causa) was presented to Michael Jon Spalding, M.D. Cumberland also publicly acknowledged and celebrated the law degree earned by Don Carlos Birdwell over 60 years ago.
The ceremony was rounded out by the recitation of the Cumberland Creed, the singing of the alma mater and University Chaplain Mike Ripski leading the benediction.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.