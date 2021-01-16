Cumberland University will freeze tuition costs for the 2021-2022 academic year. Tuition for a full-time freshman student for the academic year beginning in fall 2021 will be $24,336, the same as fall 2020. In addition, Cumberland University intends to welcome students back to campus fully on ground for the semester.
“We know that many of our students and families have suffered economic hardships due to the pandemic and by freezing tuition for the fall semester both new and returning students and families can better plan their budgets,” said Cumberland University President Paul C. Stumb. “We believe that every student, regardless of their financial situation, deserves access to higher education and we will continue to work to ensure that a Cumberland University education is affordable for every qualified student.
“In addition to offering students an outstanding affordable college education, we believe it’s important to also offer students the college experience they have earned,” continued Stumb. “We intend to welcome students back to campus full-time in fall 2021. Our Campus Reopening Planning Team will continue to meet to ensure we can open our campus safely under CDC guidelines and give our students the traditional college experience they deserve.”
Cumberland University’s tuition for the 2020-21 year was 38% less than the national average for private colleges, according to U.S. News, and over 93% of Cumberland University students receive a grant or scholarship resulting in a substantially lower tuition to a large majority of students.
“While Cumberland is a highly-regarded, private university, we are committed to providing our students with the finest educational opportunities at the lowest available cost,” said Executive Director for Enrollment Services Eddie Lovin. “Enrollment at CU has increased for the last six consecutive years, reaching a record of 2,704 students in fall 2020, which I attribute to our students recognizing the value of a Cumberland education.”
Cumberland University offers over 100 grants and scholarships available to qualified students, including the Tennessee Promise scholarship. In 2015, Cumberland began accepting the Tennessee Promise program, which allows high school graduates from Tennessee to earn an associate degree, tuition free. Today, Cumberland accepts more Tennessee Promise students than any other four-year university in the state.
In addition to traditional grants and scholarships, Cumberland has also distributed nearly $1 million in CARES Act funding to eligible students for the 2020-2021 academic year and expects to deliver the same CARES Act funding for 2021-2022. The university continues to prioritize affordability and works with each student and family individually to find the most beneficial financial aid package for their needs.
For more information on tuition and fees, financial aid and scholarships at Cumberland University, visit https://www.cumberland.edu/financialaid/. For more information on Cumberland’s response to COVID-19, visit http://www.cumberland.edu/coronavirus/.
