Cumberland University has announced that thanks to many generous and committed donors, it has surpassed the $1,719,000 goal for the Ignite the Vision Major Gifts Initiative that began in 2019.
The Ignite the Vision major gifts initiative strategically focused on four key initiatives: Phoenix Scholars, The Phoenix Marching Band, The Phillips Dining Hall Expansion, and Memorial Lawn Enhancements.
Over the past two years, Cumberland has raised $1,892,000 from nearly 600 generous donors, which will contribute to enhancing and transforming the student experience at Cumberland in support of the Ignite the Vision Initiative.
“I am overwhelmed with the generosity that so many alumni, faculty, community and friends of the university have shown to support these important initiatives that will improve the campus experience for our students,” said Vice President for Advancement Staci Galentine. “This is one of the largest major gifts initiatives that Cumberland has ever completed, and I feel blessed to have played a small role in this tremendous accomplishment.”
The Phoenix Scholars initiative supports scholarships for Tennessee Promise students with an associate degree to continue their academic pursuit of a bachelor’s degree. The Memorial Lawn Enhancements initiative will assist in transforming Memorial Lawn into a functional outdoor space for students and community members to enjoy. The Phillips Dining Hall Expansion will modify the current dining hall creating an indoor/outdoor dining experience and add additional seating for the increasing student enrollment. The Phoenix Marching Band initiative will assist the marching band with the scholarships, equipment and uniforms necessary to support the growing band.
As Cumberland University’s enrollment continues to grow, it is necessary to expand the campus to meet the needs of a growing student population. The funds raised from the Ignite the Vision Major Gifts Initiative will enhance the campus experience for both students and the community.
To learn more about or to give to Cumberland University’s Ignite the Vision Major Gifts Initiative, visit www.cumberland.edu/giving/ or call 615-547-1269.
