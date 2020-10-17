A Middle Tennessee foundation has pledged a matching challenge of $38,777 to Cumberland University for the Dr. H. Bert Coble Memorial Instrument Maintenance Endowment Fund. The challenge gift is to encourage the community to financially support the goal of $120,000 to cover the annual expenses to care and maintain the cherished pipe organ and additional instruments.
Leading this initiative is a longtime supporter of Cumberland University who wishes to remain anonymous.
“This significant matching gift from the foundation is creating a meaningful opportunity to celebrate the legacy of Dr. Coble for generations to come,” said Cumberland President Paul Stumb. “We are incredibly thankful for this generous gift.”
The donor is grateful to Bert and Sue Coble for the impact they have made on the university since their arrival in 1972. They attracted many talented students to Middle Tennessee and Cumberland University. The choral group, The Cumberland College Singers toured many colleges and high schools bringing awareness and interest to Cumberland from students across the country.
“I can’t express how grateful I am to the foundation for this generous contribution to support the Bert Coble Instrument Endowment Fund. This matching gift is an answer to my prayer that this endowment can be fully funded and these instruments can be cared for properly on a yearly basis,” said Sue Coble.
Bert Coble influenced the lives of countless young scholars during his time at CU and left an indelible mark on this community. Upon his retirement in 1988, he established the Bert Coble Singers, a dynamic and talented vocal group composed of former students and music lovers of all ages. The majestic pipe organ bears Coble’s name and calls historic Baird Chapel its home.
“We are incredibly thankful for the foundation’s support,” said Staci Galentine, vice president for advancement. “This community’s commitment to support Cumberland University and our student experience is exceptionally rewarding and we are excited to see the Coble endowment fulfilled by such generosity and to have contributions matched is extremely impactful.”
For additional information regarding the Dr. H. Bert Coble Memorial Instrument Maintenance Endowment Fund or to give, call the Office of Advancement at 615-547-1269 or email advancement@cumberland.edu.
