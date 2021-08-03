Cumberland University will welcome Reggie Blair as its new vice president of enrollment services this week.
For over 13 years, Blair worked in Nashville at Lipscomb University, with his most recent role being senior director of undergraduate admissions. During his time at Lipscomb, Blair also served as an admissions counselor, member of the academic curricular team, chapter advisor of the Collegiate 100, and admissions athletic liaison.
Blair holds a bachelor’s degree in business administration and a master’s degree in information security from Lipscomb University, and he is currently pursuing a doctorate in higher education leadership at Abilene Christian University in Abilene, Texas.
Blair is actively involved in several community organizations including 100 Black Men of Middle Tennessee, Tennessee Latin American Chamber of Commerce (former board member), Information Systems Security Association (ISSA), and Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc.
“We are fortunate to have Reggie’s professional experience and vision as a new member of Cumberland’s leadership team,” said CU President Paul Stumb. “As the university grows, we prioritize hiring top-notch employees who will advance our mission to empower our students to thrive intellectually, professionally, personally and spiritually for a lifetime.”
Blair is excited to join the Cumberland team.
“I am thrilled to be a part of the Cumberland family,” said Blair. “There is incredible energy on campus because everyone is excited about the growth and trajectory of the institution. I’m looking forward to leading and assisting in any way I can as we endeavor to make an indelible impact in the lives of students.”
Blair will report to Ron Ford, chief operating and financial officer and professor.
For more information about the university's administration, faculty and staff, visit https://www.cumber land.edu/faculty/.
