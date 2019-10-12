Cumberland University will host its annual Homecoming weekend activities for alumni, students and the local community Oct. 25-26.
Activities for students will take place on campus the week prior to Homecoming weekend, including an artist-led canvas painting class, a movie night, a Unity Holi Festival of Colors and game nights, according to a news release. The annual Fall Fest, a costume event where student organizations host games and activities for community members and children can trick-or-treat, will be held Oct. 24 on the Memorial Hall Lawn from 5:30-7:30 p.m.
On Friday, Oct. 25, alumni are invited to attend a campus tour from 5-6 p.m., followed by the annual Alumni Party on the Patio, with a performance from Cumberland alum and faculty member Lain Tomlinson, at the Catron Alumni House from 7-10 p.m. A concert featuring Ashley Briggs, Marty Owens and Telvin Rucker will be held in the June and Bill Heydel Fine Arts Center from 8-10 p.m.
Events the morning of Saturday, Oct. 26 will include a pancake breakfast benefitting Sherry's Run, an inaugural Pro-Am Tennis Tournament, a Women's Volleyball Alumni Match, an Alumni Wrestling Match and an Alumni Women's Basketball Game.
All students, alumni and community members are invited to attend the Homecoming Tailgate on Saturday, Oct. 26 at Nokes-Lasater Field beginning at 11:30 a.m. The Phoenix Walk will start at the Learning and Career Commons on Cumberland's campus at 11:45 a.m., and students, alumni and community members are invited to march with the Phoenix Marching Band from the main campus to Nokes-Lasater Field.
The pre-game pep rally will begin at 12:30 p.m. at Nokes-Lasater Field and kickoff for the Homecoming football game is at 1:30 p.m. The Phoenix will take on Bethel University, and the homecoming court and crowning of the king and queen will take place during halftime.
The night will conclude with the annual Notes for Nurses fundraising event in the Wilson County Expo Center South Hall at 6:30 p.m. The event supports Cumberland students in the Rudy School of Nursing and Health Professions and will include dinner, live entertainment, dancing and a silent auction. Tickets for this event can be purchased at notesfornurses.com.
