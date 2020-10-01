Cumberland University will host a debate among the candidates running for mayor of Lebanon on Oct. 8 at 6 p.m. in Baird Chapel.
The four declared candidates are inucmbent Bernie Ash, Rick Bell, Rob Cesternino and John DeMoor. The two moderators for the evening will be Mike Alexieff, editor and publisher of the Lebanon Democrat, and CU Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs Bill McKee.
“We are delighted that all four candidates have agreed to participate in the debate and we are looking forward to a night of lively discussion as each candidate expresses their views and visions for Lebanon,” said University President Paul Stumb. “Candidate debates continue to play an important role in our society in educating voters about the important issues and stances of the candidates. Cumberland University is proud to help in this educational process.”
The event is free and open to the public, but in keeping with social distancing guidelines, there will be limited seating.
The event will be streamed live and more information on how to watch the debate will be shared in the Lebanon Democrat and on Cumberland University’s social media channels.
Submitted to the Democrat
