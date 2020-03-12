Cumberland University announced today that it will indefinitely postpone all non-athletic events until March 31. As of now, classes will continue to meet as regularly scheduled and all offices will maintain normal operations.
This decision also includes the use of campus for community events.
In addition, Cumberland is halting all university-sponsored travel through the end of March for students, faculty and staff.
While there are no confirmed cases of COVID-19 within the Cumberland community, there are several in Middle Tennessee and the university is aiming to limit the possibility for exposure and spread of the virus on campus.
In addition to postponing events, the university will also be restricting access to the Phillip’s Dining Hall to only students, faculty and staff, as well as eliminating self-serve stations of the dining hall.
The university is preparing its faculty and staff for the possibility of implementing alternative teaching arrangements for a period of time, should it become necessary.
Cumberland is closely monitoring the situation and taking advice from the CDC, WHO and NIH to take precautionary measures and prepare plans in the event of a case being identified on campus.
Upcoming events that will be postponed or cancelled include the CU Day of Service on March 13, Chapel Chat with Civil Rights Activist Ernest “Rip” Patton Jr. on March 16 as well as Founder’s Day events on March 19.
For more information and updates visit https://www.cumbe rland.edu/coronavirus/.
