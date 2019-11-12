A soldier dressed in a WWII Army uniform stands next to the Tennessee Maneuvers monument at Cumberland University Monday morning as Tennessee Department of Veterans Services Commissioner Courtney Rogers speaks during ceremonies rededicating the monument. Rogers, a retired Air Force lieutenant colonel, was one of several officers, active duty and retired, who spoked during the Veterans Day event. Retired Army Col. Jerry McFarland gave a history of the manuevers, and Maj. Gen. Jeff H. Holmes, Tennessee adjutant general, also spoke. The maneuvers brought 850,000 troops through Middle Tennessee from fall 1942 to spring 1944 for large scale training and were headquartered at Cumberland University. McFarland said 268 soldiers and nine civilians died during the period in various accidents, including 21 soldiers who drowned trying to cross the Cumberland River at Averitts Ferry in March 1944.
