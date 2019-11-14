Cumberland will participate in GivingTuesday by fundraising for the university in support of its students throughout the month of November concluding on Dec. 3 at 11:59 p.m.
GivingTuesday, taking place around the world on Dec. 3, is a global day of giving that harnesses the collective power of individuals, communities and organizations to encourage giving and to celebrate generosity worldwide, according to a univeristy news release. Every year on GivingTuesday, millions of people across the globe mobilize to show up, give back and change their communities. The goal is to create a massive wave of generosity that lasts well beyond that day, and touches every person on the planet.
In the pursuit of raising funds for the continued advancement of student success at CU, the goal of the fundraising initiative will be to raise $5,000 by the end of the day on Dec. 3.
"Giving Tuesday is a way for our community -- faculty, staff, students, alums, donors, and supporters of our university to be able to contribute to the success of Cumberland," said Courtney Vick, senior director of annual giving and alumni. "It is an opportunity for people to come together and make a large, meaningful impact for the greater good. We are incredibly grateful for those who choose to give back so that CU can continuously improve and become an even better university for the students we serve."
Founded in 2012, GivingTuesday has inspired millions of people to give back and support the causes they believe in. In just seven years, GivingTuesday has radically changed how people think about generosity and showed just how much power communities everywhere have to create change.
"When GivingTuesday launched in the U.S. in 2012, we believed that technology and social media could be used to make generosity go viral," said Asha Curran, GivingTuesday's CEO and co-founder, according to the release. "We believed in the idea that people fundamentally want to give and to talk about giving; and that the social sector had the capacity to show more innovative leadership, creativity, and collaboration. People and organizations around the world proved us right. As we prepare for Dec. 3, we're energized and encouraged by the community's generosity. The levels of creativity, effort and the quality of the new ideas people have contributed and shared are phenomenal."
Donations can be made to the general GivingTuesday fund, or can be designated to various departments on campus.
To give to CU, visit https://www.cumberland.edu/giving/ or text to give by sending "cumberland university" to 56651. Those who are interested in joining CU's GivingTuesday initiative can contact Vick at 615-547-1332.
