Cumberland University has announced that Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs Bill McKee has been elected to the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges Board of Trustees.
McKee has served in various roles throughout his 37 years at the university, including Executive Vice President and Dean.
“Cumberland is honored to have the expertise of Dr. McKee on our campus, and I know he will be an asset to SACSCOC,” said President Paul C. Stumb. “We are proud to have Dr. McKee represent Cumberland on this prestigious board.”
McKee is a Nashville native, and a graduate of University School of Nashville. He received his B.S. in Public Administration from the University of Tennessee — Knoxville, his M.Ed. in Counseling and Student Personnel from Auburn University and his Ed.D. in Adult and Higher Education from the University of Tennessee — Knoxville.
Additionally, he is a graduate of the Carnegie-Mellon University Academic Leadership Institute, the American Council of Education/National Association of Student Personnel Administrators Stevens Institute on Leadership and Administration, as well as the University of Georgia Leadership Institute.
McKee will join the SACSCOC Board of Trustees to guide the organization’s work and to implement the accreditation process.
