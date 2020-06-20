The U.S. Supreme Court issued a decision allowing the continuation of Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals. DACA is an immigration policy that provides protection from deportation, the ability to work in the United States and enabled approximately half a million undocumented students to enroll in colleges and universities in the United States. Cumberland University is pleased by this decision and stands with the DACA recipients on our campus and in our communities.
“We are encouraged by this decision from the Supreme Court,” said Cumberland University President Paul Stumb. “Our DACA students are some of the best and brightest and are under a tremendous amount of pressure to build better futures for themselves and their families. I’m thankful these students can now breathe a sigh of relief and continue to follow their American dream.”
Cumberland University trustee Dr. Michael Spalding created Equal Chance for Education, a competitive scholarship award program for Dreamers who meet a high academic standard, demonstrate financial need and have a definitive career goal. Cumberland is proud to have 30 ECE scholars as leaders in the campus community.
“Cumberland is here to support the dreams of all of our students, regardless of their backgrounds,” Stumb said. “Our DACA students are high-achieving academically and have great potential to become professionals who will be assets to the only country most of them have ever known. I am inspired that our administration is choosing to embrace these young people and as a university, we have and will continue to do so.”
Submitted to the Democrat
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.