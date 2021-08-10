Cumberland University has announced its COVID-19 guidelines for the fall 2021 semester.
The plan outlines expectations for students, faculty, staff and visitors of the university, which includes strongly encouraging students, faculty and staff to be fully vaccinated before returning to campus, a mask expectation when indoors on campus regardless of vaccination status and the resumption of campus activities at or near full capacity.
As the COVID-19 pandemic persists and evolves, vaccinations continue to be a key factor in ensuring a successful semester can take place on campus.
Students, faculty, staff and visitors will be expected to follow guidelines for their specific COVID-19 status when on campus.
Masking while indoors, symptom monitoring, personal hygiene and social distancing where possible are expected from all individuals in an effort to increase health and safety on campus.
President Paul Stumb spoke about what it means for students to be back on campus this fall.
“Vaccines play a critical role in ensuring that we can continue to teach and learn in-person through the fall semester and beyond,” said Stumb. “All available data indicates that the approved vaccines significantly reduce both the probability and severity of infection, and I urge those that are not already to get vaccinated as soon as possible.
“I am confident that by our community being respectful of each other and exercising good judgment, we can give our students the transformative college experience they deserve,” continued Stumb.
Cumberland University believes students receive the best possible education when they can learn face-to-face. As a result, all students enrolled in on-campus programs are expected to return to campus as well.
The university has full-time on-site health services available to the campus community as well as significantly enhanced mental health services. Cumberland will continue to closely monitor the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and adjust university plans and policies in accordance with CDC and local guidelines.
To review all details regarding Cumberland University’s COVID-19 guidelines, visit https://www.cumberland.edu/coronavirus/.
