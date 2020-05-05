Cumberland University has announced it will now offer two associate degree opportunities online in coordination with the Tennessee Reconnect program. This comes as a response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Cumberland will offer both the associate of arts and associate of arts in business programs online to adult learners looking to further their education and prepare for future career opportunities.
“CU is proud to offer these degrees fully online now,” said university President Dr. Paul Stumb. “Especially during times of great uncertainty, we want to provide our students with all of the skills and resources necessary so that they can thrive intellectually, professionally and personally for a lifetime. The Reconnect program allows adult learners who want to take their next steps toward earning a college degree without the added stress of a significant financial burden.”
Tennessee Reconnect, along with the Tennessee Promise, is part of the state’s Drive to 55 campaign, which has the goal of 55% of Tennesseans holding a college degree or certificate by 2025.
The program allows adult learners who do not already have an associate or bachelor’s degree, and have been a resident of Tennessee for at least one year prior to the application date, to complete a two-year degree tuition-free.
“The TN Reconnect program aligns directly with our mission to empower all students to have successful and productive careers,” said Stumb. “We are thrilled to be able to give that opportunity to as many people as possible.”
CU has been a partner of the TN Promise program since 2015 and the TN Reconnect program since 2018.
For more information about TN Reconnect at CU, visit cumberland.edu/tennesseereconnect.
Submitted to the Democrat
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.