Cumberland University will use all of the $960,321 it has received as part of the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act to directly support students during the pandemic, the Lebanon school announced in a news release this week.
The disbursement, from the U.S. Department of Education as part of the CARES Act Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund, is designed to prioritize students with the greatest demonstrated need and ensure funds are distributed as widely as possible. The office of financial aid as well as the vice president for finance are finalizing a plan for distribution, in accordance with guidelines from the Department of Education.
“Many of our students and their families have been deeply affected — financially and otherwise — due to the COVID-19 pandemic,” said university President Paul C. Stumb in the release. “The well-being of our students is our top priority and we are committed to doing all we can to support our students during this challenging time.”
In addition to funding from the CARES Act, Cumberland is finding ways to support both students and prospective students during this time. Cumberland has waived entrance exams for incoming students for the Fall 2020 semester, as well as extended the scholarship application deadline for both new and returning students to June 1, 2020.
The university has also implemented an alternative grading option for the Spring 2020 semester, to ease stress on students due to unanticipated struggles brought on by the pandemic.
