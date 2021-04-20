Cumberland University spring commencement will be May 7 and 8, the school has announced.
The Master’s Hooding and Commencement Ceremony will take place on Friday, May 7 at 5:30 p.m. on the Memorial Hall Lawn on Cumberland’s campus. The Undergraduate Commencement Ceremony will take place on Saturday, May 8 at 10 a.m. on the Memorial Hall Lawn.
Graduates will be socially distanced from each other and guest seating will be separated into family-sized groupings. There is no limit to the number of guests permitted to attend, but all attendees and graduates will be required to wear masks.
In the case of inclement weather, all ceremonies will be moved indoors to the Dallas Floyd Phoenix Arena and the undergraduate ceremony will be split into groups by school. If the rain plan becomes effective, all graduates will be notified by email by noon on Thursday, May 6.
If the ceremony is moved indoors due to weather conditions, the Master’s Hooding and Commencement Ceremony will be held Friday, May 7 at 5:30p.m. in the Dallas Floyd Phoenix Arena on campus and graduates will be permitted four guest tickets to allow for social distancing.
If the rain plan becomes effective, the Undergraduate Commencement Ceremony will be held at 10 a.m. for the Labry School of Science, Business and Technology and the Rudy School of Nursing and Health Professions and at 2:00 p.m. for the School of Humanities, Education and the Arts. Both ceremonies will be held in the Dallas Floyd Phoenix Arena. Undergraduate students will be permitted two guest tickets to allow for social distancing.
Guest tickets will be distributed during the cap and gown pickup the week of the ceremony, and only those with a ticket will be allowed to attend. The university will be live streaming each ceremony and links will be posted on the Cumberland website and sent out to all graduating students.
“I am excited that our students will have the opportunity to walk across the stage and celebrate this tremendous achievement,” said Cumberland University President Paul C. Stumb. “This year has been difficult for many, and I’m glad we’re able to safely celebrate this milestone and create a memorable experience for our graduates.”
A Cumberland University COVID-19 task force is meeting regularly to monitor the situation, including regulations and guidelines set by the government and the Center for Disease Control and Prevention.
For more information and updates visit https://www.cumberland.edu/commencement/.
Submitted to the Democrat
