Cumberland University has announced that three new trustees have been elected to the board of trust. Jack D. Lowery was elected to the board in January 2021 and Hal Bone and Jessica Fain were elected during the board of trust spring meeting on Wednesday, June 16.
“Cumberland is fortunate to have each of these talented professionals join our board,” said university President Paul Stumb. “They demonstrate strong leadership and skill sets in their areas of expertise and are deeply committed to our university and our community. I speak on behalf of the entire university when I say we are thrilled to have these new trustees join our board.”
Hal Bone is a Lebanon native and co-founder of The Pavilion, a long-term care facility. Bone completed his undergraduate degree at Cumberland University and earned his MBA from Middle Tennessee State University. He began his career in residential construction and expanded into real estate sales, commercial construction and land development. He is married to Tracey (Landers) Bone and is the father of five children.
Jessica Fain currently serves as the chief strategy officer for the YMCA of Middle Tennessee. Fain holds a bachelor’s degree in communications from the University of Tennessee at Knoxville and a MBA from Cumberland University. She has worked with YMCA of Middle Tennessee for 16 years, and served in a variety of roles, including senior vice president of marketing and communications. Fain and her husband Mark reside in Lebanon.
Jack D. “JD” Lowery is a Lebanon native and currently serves as CEO of LoJac Companies and senior partner of Lowery, Lowery & Cherry PLLC. Lowery has practiced law for over 20 years. He graduated from the University of Tennessee at Knoxville with a bachelor’s degree and went on to graduate from Nashville School of Law and joined in practice with his father, eventually forming their current firm. Lowery is married to Susannah and they have three children together.
The new trustees will begin their terms on the board immediately.
