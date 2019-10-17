The chapters of Omega Psi Phi, Rho Kappa Kappa and Phi Delta Delta at Cumberland University are partnering to host a coat drive until Nov. 22.
Clarence Jordan, the vice president of the Omega chapter and chairman of the event, said this is their first coat drive and the students are excited to contribute to the community in this way.
"With the winter months that we have coming up, I felt like this was something that people in the community may need," Jordan said. "Everyone should have food on the table and clothes on their backs."
Jordan said his fraternity is community based, and enjoys taking part in philanthropic events.
"We try to do everything in our power to help those in the community in whatever shape, form or fashion we can," Jordan said.
Kris Parker, the president of Omega Psi Phi echoed this.
"Our fraternity prides itself on giving back and having an impact in our community," Parker said. "We want to give back and support the people who may or may not have the resources for themselves."
Parker says his fraternity wants to set the bar for fraternities across the country.
"We want to set a standard for collegiate fraternities and sororities," Parker said. "We want the children and families to look at us as the big brothers and sisters of their communities."
The coat drive began on Oct. 7 and concludes on Nov. 22. On Nov. 26 the chapter will be distributing coats and other winter gear, as well as Thanksgiving baskets of food to members of the community.
The coats and food will benefit people across Wilson County.
"We found out that there are over 500 kids in the Wilson County area that are homeless in some way," Jordan said. "We're giving them away on campus a few days before Thanksgiving for anyone who needs them."
Donations of new or gently used coats and other winter gear can be dropped off at Labry Hall, Room 131 at Cumberland University. Monetary donations can also be made by emailing Jordan at clarencejordan662@gmail.com or by bringing money to Labry Hall.
