Cumberland University hosted its 179th commencement ceremony, celebrating the largest graduating class in school history in ceremonies over the weekend.
The master’s ceremony and hooding took place on the Memorial Hall lawn Friday evening and the undergraduate ceremony was Saturday morning. There was no limit on guest attendance, and masks were required for all graduates and attendees.
The 2020-2021 academic year began with the school’s largest total enrollment, with 2,704 total students and concluded with a commencement ceremony honoring 697 graduates, the largest number in the university’s history.
“I am so proud of this year’s graduates and the agility and perseverance they have shown,” said university President Paul Stumb. “Although masks were still worn, I’m glad this year’s graduates were able to have a semi-traditional ceremony, with their friends and family present, to celebrate this tremendous accomplishment. I’m honored to welcome 697 new graduates to the Cumberland University Alumni Association, and I look forward to seeing how they each thrive personally, professionally and spiritually for a lifetime.”
The processional included Cumberland Liaison for International Admissions Patricia (Pace) Pope as the macebearer, followed by the 2021-22 student government officers, President Lillith Johnson, Vice President Natalie Humphrey, Secretary Jennifer Perez, and Treasurer Will Romero. Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs Bill McKee formally announced the 179th commencement assembly. The invocation was led by Cumberland Instructor of Criminal Justice Matthew Espenshade and the “Star Spangled Banner” was performed by the Cumberland Chorale and University Singers, led by Professor Brian Killian.
Stumb welcomed the graduates and congratulated them on the hard work and dedication that has led to their success. Cumberland Board of Trust Chairman W.P. Bone III, Faculty Senate President and Assistant Professor Peg Fredi and Student Government President Allie Garcia all spoke words of congratulations and encouragement to the graduates.
After the conferral of degrees, those in attendance sang the Cumberland University alma mater. The benediction came from University Chaplain Mike Ripski and McKee closed the ceremony.
For more information on Cumberland’s 2021 Commencement Ceremony, visit http://www.cumberland.edu/commencement.
