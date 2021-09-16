Cumberland University announced today that Courtney Wheeler has been hired as the vice president for advancement effective Oct. 1.
Wheeler spent the past 20 years working in government, nonprofit and electoral campaigns in various capacities including fundraising, communications, digital, organizing, engaging, research and platform development.
President Paul C. Stumb is excited to welcome her to the Cumberland family.
“I believe that Courtney will be an excellent addition to our advancement team and I look forward to working closely with her,” said Stumb. “Her background in campaign management, fundraising and leadership in the government and nonprofit sectors will be extremely valuable in her new role as the vice president for advancement and I am confident in her ability to lead the department to success.”
Wheeler graduated from Texas State University with a bachelor’s degree in political science and later graduated from Texas Tech University School of Law.
“I am humbled and honored to take on this position as vice president for advancement at Cumberland,” said Wheeler. “I’ve always had a passion for education and I look forward to using my previous experience to contribute to the growth during this exciting time at Cumberland.”
Wheeler will be overseeing the Office of Advancement and the Office of Marketing and Communications.
For more information on the Office of Advancement, visit cumberland.edu/office-of-advancement/.
